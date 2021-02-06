Monument Health opens up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rushmore Mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What used to be a Herberger’s at the Rushmore Mall is now a COVID-19 vaccination site.

“We decided to relocate our current vaccine operation out here due to vaccine volumes. Our focus was in an effort to really increase volume so that we could really get our community vaccinated,” says Senior Director of Ambulatory and Clinic Operations Clayton Christensen.

As Monument Health keeps moving through the levels or rollout they are going to need bigger and bigger sites, but right now they are still on 1D. Which includes people over a certain age, or those working or living in certain high-risk environments.

But to get the vaccine you have to have an appointment.

So here’s how it works: You sign up for your vaccination with Monument Health, and then when you’re eligible category is up, you’re given an appointment.

And Monument Health officials say 18,000 people have already signed up.

“There’s a couple different things you can do, you can 605-755-1350 or you can go to vaccineregister.monument.health to make an appointment. If there aren’t any appointments available you will go onto a waiting list based on your category of vaccination,” says Christensen.

The goal is to have each worker vaccinate 2 people every 15 minutes, leading to around 1,800 vaccinations a day.

And Monument is looking for people to help out with administering the vaccines.

“We’ve got temporary vaccinator positions open right now and currently we have or are working on hiring about eighty people from our community. These would be retired RN’s, LPN’s, pharmacists that have decided to come out of retirement and help us,” says Christensen.

The site opens Monday, February 8th.

