Free Style Bull Competition welcomes adrenaline-crazed fighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show in its penultimate day, the rodeo portion welcomed an exciting event to the Barnett Arena: bull fighting.

Eight fighters from across the country competed in the Free Style Bull Competition Friday afternoon.

Normally, the bullfighters’ job is to protect the cowboys during other rodeo events, but this free style competition allows the fighters to show off their skills for a crowd of delighted spectators.

The winner of last year’s competition said he enjoys the family environment with the other competitors, but focuses his energy on beating his bull.

“There’s no other feeling like it, when you get a bull brush against you,” said Trenton Ross, a bullfighter from Jackson Hole, WY. “You’re just walking around him, and he’s doing every thing he can to get you and he just can’t, and he’s got every advantage over you. I mean, like they’re bigger, faster, stronger. The only advantage we have is our minds and that’s it.”

Another fighter from Colorado says the adrenaline rush is like no other.

“When you’re out there, you don’t think about anything,” said Andrew Garey, a bullfighter from Kersey, CO. “It’s all 100 miles an hour, everything will slow down to a point, but you can’t hear anything, you can’t hear the crowd. Nothing. You just go out there and do what you do. Adrenaline, for me, that’s what gets me around bulls. I don’t want to get run over, so I got to get out of the way.”

