Advertisement

Free Style Bull Competition welcomes adrenaline-crazed fighters

Bullfighting competition at the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, S.D.
Bullfighting competition at the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, S.D.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show in its penultimate day, the rodeo portion welcomed an exciting event to the Barnett Arena: bull fighting.

Eight fighters from across the country competed in the Free Style Bull Competition Friday afternoon.

Normally, the bullfighters’ job is to protect the cowboys during other rodeo events, but this free style competition allows the fighters to show off their skills for a crowd of delighted spectators.

The winner of last year’s competition said he enjoys the family environment with the other competitors, but focuses his energy on beating his bull.

“There’s no other feeling like it, when you get a bull brush against you,” said Trenton Ross, a bullfighter from Jackson Hole, WY. “You’re just walking around him, and he’s doing every thing he can to get you and he just can’t, and he’s got every advantage over you. I mean, like they’re bigger, faster, stronger. The only advantage we have is our minds and that’s it.”

Another fighter from Colorado says the adrenaline rush is like no other.

“When you’re out there, you don’t think about anything,” said Andrew Garey, a bullfighter from Kersey, CO. “It’s all 100 miles an hour, everything will slow down to a point, but you can’t hear anything, you can’t hear the crowd. Nothing. You just go out there and do what you do. Adrenaline, for me, that’s what gets me around bulls. I don’t want to get run over, so I got to get out of the way.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.
Homes evacuated as fire torches Lead auto shop
Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many people aren’t wearing masks to one of South Dakota’s largest events
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City

Latest News

The B-1 Lancer will be part of the Super Bowl National Anthem flyover.
B-1 takes practice flight before Super Bowl flyover
2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, in Rapid City, S.D.
Stock Show ranchers weigh in on ag industry in 2020
4,000 people attend the "Koe Wetzel" at the Central states fairgrounds
Sold out concert at the Central states fairgrounds
Rushmore Malls new store, a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Monument Health opens up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rushmore Mall