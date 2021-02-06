Advertisement

B-1 takes practice flight before Super Bowl flyover

Ellsworth’s B-1 Lancer will fly over the stadium during the National Anthem
The B-1 Lancer will be part of the Super Bowl National Anthem flyover.
The B-1 Lancer will be part of the Super Bowl National Anthem flyover.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the biggest events of the year is this weekend-- it’s the Super Bowl!

While Tom Brady looks for his seventh ring, and Patrick Mahomes tries to lead the Chiefs to their second-straight championship, this year’s game has some local connections.

The B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth will be flying over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem.

The B-1 will be joined in the skies by a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and the B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base.

On Friday, the B-1 flew a practice flight from Ellsworth.

The Air Force says the B-1 is the faster U.S. bomber, and if you lined up all three aircrafts that will be doing the flyover, they would span from End Zone to End Zone.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.
Homes evacuated as fire torches Lead auto shop
Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many people aren’t wearing masks to one of South Dakota’s largest events
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City

Latest News

2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, in Rapid City, S.D.
Stock Show ranchers weigh in on ag industry in 2020
Bullfighting competition at the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, S.D.
Free Style Bull Competition welcomes adrenaline-crazed fighters
4,000 people attend the "Koe Wetzel" at the Central states fairgrounds
Sold out concert at the Central states fairgrounds
Rushmore Malls new store, a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Monument Health opens up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rushmore Mall