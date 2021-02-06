B-1 takes practice flight before Super Bowl flyover

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the biggest events of the year is this weekend-- it’s the Super Bowl!

While Tom Brady looks for his seventh ring, and Patrick Mahomes tries to lead the Chiefs to their second-straight championship, this year’s game has some local connections.

The B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth will be flying over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem.

The B-1 will be joined in the skies by a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and the B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base.

On Friday, the B-1 flew a practice flight from Ellsworth.

The Air Force says the B-1 is the faster U.S. bomber, and if you lined up all three aircrafts that will be doing the flyover, they would span from End Zone to End Zone.

