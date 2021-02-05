Advertisement

South Dakota nears 1,800 total COVID-19 deaths

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 10 more deaths among people with COVID-19 reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday as the state nears a total of 1,800 deaths.

So far, 1,798 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19. Friday’s reported deaths came from residents living in long-term care facilities.

Health officials reported 137 new cases Friday, bringing the state’s total known case count to 108,944. Active cases declined by 87 to 2,430.

Current hospitalizations fell by five to 121. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.4% of the state’s hospital beds and 11.6% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 40.3% of hospital beds and 43.3% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a one-day test-positivity rate of 4.5% Friday. South Dakota has averaged a rate of 7% over the past two weeks.

A total of 80,700 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say 35,083 people have received both doses required to maximize immunity. The state has administered a total of 115,783 doses.

Health officials say South Dakota’s weekly allotment of the coronavirus vaccine from the federal government is increasing again. The state will receive 13,550 doses by next week, according to Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. That’s 2,550 additional doses that South Dakota originally received and about 700 more doses than recently allocated per week.

