Advertisement

Snow and Bitterly Cold in the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the coldest air of the season is on its way to our area. We will be looking at the second of our “one-two punches” encroaching upon us within the next 24 hours.

There is a very deep pool of very cold Canadian air that is sinking towards the Black Hills. With that high there is enough moisture aloft to keep our atmosphere and moist. Those two factors will equal a great chance for measurable snow for just about all of the viewing area, and that pool of air will also set the scene for a prolonged bitterly cold air event.

There are currently Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for a few locations, but there is also the chance that those alerts could be extended or upgraded over the next day or so. With that, please be prepared for changes as the next few days come into view.

Overnight expect scattered flurries and snow showers with temperatures in the low-20s. Friday, get ready for the return of gusty winds of about 25-30mph out of the NNW and highs in the mid-30s and increasing cloud cover through the afternoon with snow showers by the end of the evening.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Unleash your anger safely at these smash rooms in Rapid City
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews respond to wildfire fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

Snow and bitterly cold in the Black Hills
Snowy and Bitterly Cold
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem welcomes transgender people, declines to discuss bills
Current Winter Weather Advisories
Wintry Weather in the Forecast
Current Winter Weather Advisories
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast