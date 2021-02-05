Snow and bitterly cold in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the coldest air of the season is on its way to our area. We will be looking at the second of our “one-two punches” encroaching upon us within the next 24 hours.

There is a very deep pool of very cold Canadian air that is sinking towards the Black Hills. With that high there is enough moisture aloft to keep our atmosphere and moist. Those two factors will equal a great chance for measurable snow for just about all of the viewing area, and that pool of air will also set the scene for a prolonged bitterly cold air event.

There are currently Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for a few locations, but there is also the chance that those alerts could be extended or upgraded over the next day or so. With that, please be prepared for changes as the next few days come into view.

Overnight expect scattered flurries and snow showers with temperatures in the low-20s. Friday, get ready for the return of gusty winds of about 25-30mph out of the NNW and highs in the mid-30s and increasing cloud cover through the afternoon with snow showers by the end of the evening.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.