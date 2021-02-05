Advertisement

Senate bill would give $500,000 for Bison Visitors Center

The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would...
The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would provide a history of the bison herd in the park.(Custer State Park)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill in the South Dakota Legislature would give $500,000 to Custer State Park to build a Bison Visitors Center.

The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would provide a history of the bison herd in the park.

Senate Bill 54 would allocate funds to the bison center, which has already received over $4,000,000 from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, and funds raised by the park itself.

Kobee Stalder is the Visitor Services Program Manager for Custer State Park. He says he’s happy the state legislature is taking steps to ensure the bison center is built.

”The Bison heard is our most iconic attraction here in the park,” Stalder said. “Visitors want to know why we have bison, why they’re in the park, where they are and what they do here. So, the bison center can just further explain and tell that story to an entirely different level.”

The bill is headed to committee for a hearing.

Stalder says the park hopes break ground on the project this spring, and have it finished by 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Unleash your anger safely at these smash rooms in Rapid City
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews respond to wildfire fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer
sheepdog
Sheepdogs shine during the Stock Show
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Like so many other events, stock shows across the nation had to cancel or find a new way to...
Black Hills Stock Show helps cattle industry sell and connect with clients