Pine Ridge enters next phase of vaccination plan

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is in the final stretch for its reservation-wide vaccine rollout measures.

According to a release on their Facebook page, the OST Department of Health and Human Services is beginning Phase 2 of their COVID vaccination plan on Feb. 5.

People aged 16 and up that currently live on the reservation or are a patient at an Indian Health Service (IHS) hospital or health care center will be able to receive the first dose and second dose (if applicable) of the COVID-19 vaccine. Formerly, Phase 1C limited vaccinations to IHS patients aged 60 or older and adults with a high-risk medical condition.

Those interested can schedule a vaccination appointment from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following facilities:

Pine Ridge Hospital/Clinic: 605-867-3184

Kyle Health Center: 605-455-2451

Wanblee Health Center: 605-462-5641

LaCreek: 605-685-2880

Appointments can also be made at the Pine Ridge COVID Vaccination Tents on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact IHS Triage at 605-867-3300.

