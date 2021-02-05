Advertisement

Pine Ridge enters next phase of vaccination plan

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Health and Human Services is transitioning to Phase 2 of their vaccine rollout plan, opening vaccinations to all adults on the Pine Ridge Reservation starting Feb. 5, 2021.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is in the final stretch for its reservation-wide vaccine rollout measures.

According to a release on their Facebook page, the OST Department of Health and Human Services is beginning Phase 2 of their COVID vaccination plan on Feb. 5.

People aged 16 and up that currently live on the reservation or are a patient at an Indian Health Service (IHS) hospital or health care center will be able to receive the first dose and second dose (if applicable) of the COVID-19 vaccine. Formerly, Phase 1C limited vaccinations to IHS patients aged 60 or older and adults with a high-risk medical condition.

Those interested can schedule a vaccination appointment from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following facilities:

  • Pine Ridge Hospital/Clinic: 605-867-3184
  • Kyle Health Center: 605-455-2451
  • Wanblee Health Center: 605-462-5641
  • LaCreek: 605-685-2880

Appointments can also be made at the Pine Ridge COVID Vaccination Tents on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact IHS Triage at 605-867-3300.

