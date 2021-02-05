Advertisement

House committee kills bill requiring governor to release security costs

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine(WABI)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that would require Gov. Kristi Noem and other public officials to release security costs related to travel has died in a legislative committee.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 11-2 along party lines to send HB 1089 to the 41st day, effectively killing the bill.

The bill came about after Noem traveled extensively during the 2020 election cycle. She campaigned on behalf of former President Donald Trump and other Republicans, making dozens of appearances across several states.

While campaign money pays for travel expenses, the South Dakota Highway Patrol provides security on these trips. Noem’s office has refused requests from several news outlets - including KOTA Territory News - to release details on how much state money is being spent on security for these trips.

In Friday morning’s committee hearing, Sec. Craig Price of the Department of Public Safety argued releasing this information may compromise the governor’s security.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Taffy Howard (R, Rapid City), testified that several other states release more security details than her bill sought to make public.

After the hearing, Howard expressed her frustration with those who spoke against the bill, including committee Vice-Chair Rep. Chris Johnson (R, Rapid City). She called the opposition’s statements “straw man arguments and completely irrational.”

“Rep. Johnson’s argument is that we shouldn’t have any information because that might lead to more questions, and we can’t have that,” Howard told KOTA Territory News. “That is what you see in third-world dictatorships. It’s so wrong.”

Howard previously voiced concerns that Noem’s office was pressuring lawmakers to withdraw their support from the bill. Noem denied this in an interview with KOTA Territory News.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.
Homes evacuated as fire torches Lead auto shop
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many people aren’t wearing masks to one of South Dakota’s largest events
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City

Latest News

South Dakota nears 1,800 total COVID-19 deaths
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Health and Human Services is transitioning to Phase 2 of...
Pine Ridge enters next phase of vaccination plan
Catholic Diocese of Rapid City nearly $400K PPP grant expected to be forgiven by government
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the...
House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene