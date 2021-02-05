Advertisement

53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer

Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the flames.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews remain at the scene of the Hazelrodt Fire, two miles southeast of Custer. With cold weather coming in, there are new fears about what that could mean for containing the blaze.

The fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff south east of Custer started a little after 1 PM Wednesday. Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the flames.

As temperatures continue to drop, new concerns about combating the fire arise.

Incident Commander Todd Hoover said that the conditions are causing water to freeze in the pumps and hoses.

“The way we’re dealing with that is, instead of spraying a bunch of water and stirring it up like we normally do, we’re trying to move the heavy fuels further into the fire, taking away the chance that the fire may spot and spread on,” Hoover said.

The Black Hills region is experiencing dryer than normal conditions given the mild winter so far. Hoover said that moisture brought with the cold would be welcome for those combating the blaze.

“It would allow us to have the fire completely contained and controlled and allow us to get the guys back inside where it’s warm since the moisture would suppress and stop the fire for us,” Hoover said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Unleash your anger safely at these smash rooms in Rapid City
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews respond to wildfire fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

sheepdog
Sheepdogs shine during the Stock Show
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Like so many other events, stock shows across the nation had to cancel or find a new way to...
Black Hills Stock Show helps cattle industry sell and connect with clients
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many people aren’t wearing masks to one of South Dakota’s largest events