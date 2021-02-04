Wisconsin family sees increased sales during cattle auction at the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stock shows across the country are being canceled.

But the one here in Rapid City has some Ag producers doing even better than last year.

The Knutson family from Clinton, Wisconsin came back to the event this year.

They sold 3 heifers and 2 bulls this year and sales are up from what they took home in 2020. Outside of one other show, the last time the Knutson’s had the opportunity to showcase their livestock was at the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show

Being able to see the sale through to the finish is a great memory for the family and the increased sales is a trend they are hoping will continue to help support the Ag community.

“Really fun you raise them from when they are born and you get to this level and you sell them and it is fun. It is good we’ve definitely seen an uptick in the market and we would like to see it continue,” Kinlee, Kolton, and Brandon Knutson, say

The Knutsons have enjoyed all their visits to the state. They visited over the summer and plan to come back to the show next year.

