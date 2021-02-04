Sheepdogs shine during the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The James Kjerstad Event Center hosted qualifying rounds for the North American Sheepdog trials on Thursday.

Sheepdogs compete to move sheep around a course and into a pen in the quickest time possible.

Owners use whistles or voice commands to get their dog to herd the sheep.

For one trainer--- she says the competition runs in her family. She spends time after school training her dog and says it’s exciting to see that hard work translate to success.

“They are like family and seeing the work and see them grow and progress is really great to have that happen,” Emma Spring, from Union Center, SD, says

qualifying in the top 16 earned you a spot in the finals.

