SD Senate votes to opt-out of discussing statewide mask mandate bill

(Nick Nelson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Talks of a statewide mask mandate were squashed after the South Dakota Senate voted to remove a bill from the calendar on Thursday.

Though Senate Bill 125 Senate Health and Human Services Committee without recommendation, the Senate voted 25-7, with three abstaining, to prevent the bill from being put on the calendar to be debated Feb. 8.

Sen. President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the Senate only takes up bills that have a chance at passing.

The bill said it would mandate “the wearing of face coverings in the state under certain conditions” until April 30. Churches were exempt from the rules proposed.

Healthcare organizations like the South Dakota State Medical Association and South Dakota Nursing Association testified for the passage of SB 125 on Wednesday.

The Department of Health said they didn’t support the bill during their media briefing on Wednesday.

