Rep. Johnson opposed to D.C. statehood, proposes merging with Maryland

This proposal was introduced by Johnson after Democrats introduced legislation to make D.C. the 51st state in the union.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson is proposing legislation that would merge most of Washington D.C. with the state of Maryland.

This proposal was introduced by Johnson after Democrats introduced legislation to make D.C. the 51st state in the union. Johnson, along with most Republicans say this is a power grab by Democrats who want two more Democratic senators in their caucus.

He said that there is a historical precedent to give representation to the voters of D.C.

”In 1847, we gave the residential areas of Washington D.C. on the Virginia side back to Virginia,” Johnson said. “For more than a hundred years, those folks have been voting for U.S. Senators from Virginia, we can do the same thing. Let’s give back the D.C. parts on the Maryland side back to Maryland. Those folks will have Maryland senators to vote for, and we can do it without a 51st state.”

D.C. often votes overwhelmingly Democratic. In 2020, over 92% of voters in D.C. cast their ballots for President Joe Biden.

