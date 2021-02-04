Advertisement

Homes evacuated as fire torches Lead auto shop

A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.
A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.(Lead Volunteer Fire Department)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Northern Hills firefighters toiled into the night to extinguish a structure fire that raged into the morning.

Around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at JDM Customs and Repair, an automotive repair shop, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building and worked to put out the fire as a cold front chilled responders on scene.

Harvey says roughly six-to-12 people were evacuated, but no one was injured during the response.

Tiffiny Sue of Lead said the flames initially looked like they would spread throughout the neighborhood, but firefighters quickly stopped the fire from touching other homes.

”I thought our power would go out, and then there’s times where ... I could almost see the flames leaping over and lots of smoke,” Sue said. “It was scary.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters contained the flames to the auto shop and are mopping up the remaining embers.

SD Fire Marshals and Lead Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Responding Agencies: Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Spearfish Canyon, Whitewood, Rochford and Johnson Siding Fire Departments; Lawrence County EM and Sheriff, Lead Police, Water and Street Department, MDU, Black Hills Energy, Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital Ambulance Service, Pennington County 911 and SD D.O.T.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Unleash your anger safely at these smash rooms in Rapid City
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews respond to wildfire fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

South Dakota reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 174 new cases
First-time unemployment claims down in South Dakota
Keystone XL Pipeline
Rep. Dusty Johnson backs bill to build Keystone XL Pipeline
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans cheer during a military fly over before an NFL football game...
Ellsworth Airmen to flyover Super Bowl National Anthem