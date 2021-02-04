Cooking with Eric - Andouille Sausage Skillet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Andouille Sausage features zesty Cajun flavors, and they really shine in this easy skillet dish.

First, brown a pound of Andouille sausage in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add a cup of diced onion. Sauté until translucent.

Then add 3 cloves of minced garlic and sauté another 30 seconds.

Add 1 3/4 cup of tomato puree (important to use puree not sauce), 8 ounces of Rotini pasta, cooked to package directions and a half teaspoon of sea salt.

Cook until thickened then add three fistfuls of fresh spinach and cook until wilted. Serve immediately. Nice if topped with finely grated Parmesan cheese.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.