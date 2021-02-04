Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Andouille Sausage Skillet

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Andouille Sausage features zesty Cajun flavors, and they really shine in this easy skillet dish.

First, brown a pound of Andouille sausage in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add a cup of diced onion. Sauté until translucent.

Then add 3 cloves of minced garlic and sauté another 30 seconds.

Add 1 3/4 cup of tomato puree (important to use puree not sauce), 8 ounces of Rotini pasta, cooked to package directions and a half teaspoon of sea salt.

Cook until thickened then add three fistfuls of fresh spinach and cook until wilted. Serve immediately. Nice if topped with finely grated Parmesan cheese.

