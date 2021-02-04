Advertisement

Black Hills Works teams up with Feeding South Dakota

Feeding SD
Feeding SD(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People with special needs are giving their time to help others in need.

Those at Black Hills Works stepped it up volunteering for Feeding South Dakota.

Small tasks go a long way from putting labels on canned fruit to filling breakfast bags.

Organizers say those with special needs *also feel a sense of accomplishment.

“Well this is what it is all about the more you give the more you get back and it helps everyone have a purpose and a sense of belonging to their community,” Michelle Mechaley, Lead Support Preofessional,

The volunteers’ faces light up with joy as soon as they find out. they get to help out for the day.

