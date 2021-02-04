Advertisement

Black Hills Stock Show helps cattle industry sell and connect with clients

Like so many other events, stock shows across the nation had to cancel or find a new way to sell livestock and products. But the Black Hills Stock Show continued on like normal, helping ranchers continue their business.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Like so many other events, stock shows across the nation had to cancel or find a new way to sell livestock and products. But the Black Hills Stock Show continued on like normal, helping ranchers continue their business.

Agriculture felt the weight of the pandemic, like so many industries did. But unlike some businesses, ranchers and farmers couldn’t take a break from producing.

The Black Hills Stock Show is an opportunity for those working with cattle to not only get a little vacation but also to do some business.

According to Successful Farming, the cattle industry was projected to lose $13.6 billion dollars because of the pandemic.

One South Dakota rancher said things aren’t looking too bad for 2021 though.

”It could be better, but you know, as a whole, everything’s pretty decent,” said Cade Peterson with Peterson’s L7 Bar Limousin. “Bull sales are starting to kick off and from what I’m hearing they’re excellent. Depending on the week, feeder calves can be up real good and be worth a lot of money. It’s just like always, some weeks are good, and some weeks aren’t so good.”

Earlier this week, the Truck Defender horse sale beat its previous sale record, reaching $1.899 million in sales. And Peterson said he’s hopeful the cattle sales will see big numbers as well.

