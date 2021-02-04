Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Unleash your anger safely at these smash rooms in Rapid City
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews respond to wildfire fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
AP source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis
A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Leukemia treatment pioneer dies of COVID-19
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced