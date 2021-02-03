Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have asked a judge for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during an anti-police protest in Kenosha in August.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces two counts of intentional homicide.

He was arrested the day after the shootings but went free after he posted $2 million bail.

Conservative groups covered that cost.

Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday alleging that Rittenhouse violated his bond after he failed to inform them that he has moved, preventing the court from monitoring his whereabouts.

They filed a motion Wednesday asking Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase his bail by $200,000.

Rittenhouse’s attorney said he’s looking into a response.

