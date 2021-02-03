Smash Rooms, a new attraction from Decory’s Entertainment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In October we took a tour through Decory’s Haunt, a massive haunted house in the Rushmore Mall. But with the 2021 spooky season months away, the owners found a new way to use the space throughout the rest of the year.

Instead of letting out screams, you can let out some rage with Decory Entertainment’s new smash rooms. Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.

There are three themed rooms: an office, a hotel room, and grandma’s basement.

”Break whatever you want. You can bring in your own breakables,” said Adonis Salte, president of Decory’s Entertainment. “We have TVs, glassware, you could do a picture of somebody you may have a problem with. It can be anything in that realm and you can smash everything. You have free control and freedom to break whatever’s in the room and you won’t be in trouble for it.”

The smash rooms officially opened last weekend and will be open starting at noon Fridays through Sundays.

For a link to their sign up, visit https://decorysfun.com/.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.