Two Cold Fronts to Plunge our Area into Winter Chill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I hope you enjoyed our 55 degree high yesterday, and the mild weather this morning because it’s going to be long gone by tonight, and we will likely see a lengthy period of colder than normal weather starting tonight and lasting through next week.

The first of two cold fronts blows through today, bringing gusty winds and falling temperatures this afternoon. A few rain and snow showers will occur behind the front, and there will be a slight accumulation of snow possible, mainly this evening in the Black Hills on west into Wyoming.

The next cold front arrives late Friday. This front brings in arctic air and will be accompanied by light snow. Up to 2″ accumulation of snow is likely in many areas Friday night. Temperatures will plummet this weekend with lows near or below zero and highs from 10 to 15 degrees.

