The Journey Museum Hosts Interactive Learning Experience for Kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking for something to get the kids involved in on the weekends, the Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City has you covered.

The museum’s executive director, Troy Kilpatrick, joined us in the studio to give us more information on the museum’s new interactive learning experiences.

STEAM Saturdays is a program where the Journey educators create playful and interactive learning experiences for toddlers and students to enjoy with the whole family.

Toddler time is at 10:30 a.m. and1:30 p.m.; Discovery Expedition at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; and Journey Into Space at 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. Separate times ensure social distancing and allow COVID-19 protocols to be followed.

The Journey Museum will also be holding educational discussions on topics like the COVID-19 vaccine, the history of Mt. Rushmore and the massacre at Wounded Knee.

STEAM Saturdays are included with admission to the museum and are free for members. You can find more information on these programs and the full schedule here.

