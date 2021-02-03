South Dakota will get 13.5K vaccine doses weekly starting next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The federal government said it would up the number of vaccines allotted to South Dakota, according to the state secretary of health.

Previously, South Dakota got around 11,000 vaccines per week. Now Kim Malsam-Rysdon said it would increase to 13,550 doses per week in the DOH’s weekly media call.

So far, South Dakota has administered 104,604 vaccine doses among 73,553 state residents, with 31,051 people having completed their two-dose vaccine series.

South Dakota has been moving through its vaccination plan aggressively as it moved through Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and parts of 1D. By next week, South Dakotans who are 75 and older can start getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Only six states surpass South Dakota in administering vaccines, according to the CDC. South Dakota administers 12,543 doses per 100,000 people per capita.

At least 2,300 South Dakotans volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses after the DOH said it sought volunteers, assisting in efforts.

