RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shepherd’s Meadow, a $3.5 million mobile home community is now open for business.

But not just anyone can live there, you have to at least be 55 years old.

The area can house 118 mobile homes, with 65 of them single wide homes and 53 of them double wide homes.

And now that all the utilities are ready to go, Co-Owner Jeff Jasper says the lots are ready for residents with mobile homes five years old or newer to move in.

“Reason for the community here is to like we said have it safe and quiet, but have it close to town, close to clinics, close to grocery stores, and just make it convenient for us in our retirement years to have someplace safe,” says Jasper.

If you are interested or for more information you can call Stewart at (605) 390-4227.

