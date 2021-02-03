One More Warm Day and then Cold in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Half of the day on Wednesday is looking nice, the other half…. well, not so much. There is a lot going on Wednesday as it heralds in a strikingly different weather pattern than what we have experienced so far this winter.

There is a one-two punch that will not only usher in more cloud cover but the coldest air of the season. The first shot happens late in the day Wednesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Sheridan until midnight Thursday morning. They are expecting 2-4″ of snow across the foothills and sometimes that wind will be blowing the snow around which will lower visibility on the roadways so please be mindful of that when you travel.

The second punch will arrive on Friday. We are expecting the temperatures to plummet as very cold Arctic air drifts in from northern Canada. Temperatures will be struggling to stay in the teens over the weekend and overnight low will be negative territory.

A low overnight of 22° under partly cloudy skies and a high Wednesday of 57°. Wind gusts in advance of the front of up to 35 mph.

