Oceti Sakowin bill revived, goes back to Senate floor Friday

(KSFY)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that would create four community-based schools to teach Oceti Skowin language and culture was revived in the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday.

Senators had previously voted against S.B. 68 because of funding concerns. Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert motioned to reconsider the bill with an amendment addressing funding. He said that the schools would be part of public school districts.

He also said that the dropout rates among Native students in South Dakota have been a problem for a long time and these schools would embrace the learning environments of Native youth.

“We’re finally just at the point where there’s plenty of people that understand that we have to do something else because the current system that most kids are going to school in just isn’t working for a lot of them,” Heinert said.

Senate Bill 68 goes to the floor of the Senate for debate on Friday.

