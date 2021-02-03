Feeding South Dakota extends Friends of Food Security until April

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota has extended their Friends of Food Security program until the end of March.

The program launched in November as a way to incentivize people to volunteer their time at Feeding South Dakota and Meals on Wheels.

Feeding South Dakota has continued to see an increase in food security needs across the state.

One volunteer shows up four days a week after retiring as a teacher and seeing food security issues firsthand.

“If your heart tells you to do it get out here and do it. It is very fulfilling and every day is interesting because every day is different,” Bruce Brugman, Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, says.

To volunteer at Feeding South Dakota you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.