Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away

An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.(Photo provided to WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wife of Alfonzia Jackson Jr., the Jefferson County man with the COVID variant, announced Tuesday night that he has passed away.

Ashley Jackson posted the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page around 9 p.m. In her post, she says, “Lord this day has been hard.” She also added a video of her family and their memories.

Ashley Jackson's husband, Alfonzia, recently died from a COVID-19 variant.
Ashley Jackson's husband, Alfonzia, recently died from a COVID-19 variant.(Ashley Jackson/Facebook)

You can watch the touching video tribute in the post from Jackson’s page by clicking here.

Jackson says Alfonzia, who was 35, was admitted to UAB in late January after having COVID symptoms and shortness of breath. He tested negative using rapid tests. He then had to have emergency surgery because his heart began to fail, which led to kidney issues. He eventually received a PCR test and found out he’s COVID-19 positive.

Earlier last week, Alfonzia was put on a ventilator because he couldn’t breathe on his own. His wife also got a call from the Jefferson County Health Department that her husband was diagnosed with the U.K. COVID variant. Ashley doesn’t know how Alfonzia got COVID-19.

“My husband just went to work and home. Gas station here and there. Not nothing like going out and having a good time. Just a hardworking man,” she said.

Ashley created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Alfonzia’s expenses.

