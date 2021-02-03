Development of Sturgis’s Marcotte Property blocked in special election

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Marcotte tract, the 60-acre parcel of land southwest of Sturgis, will remain undeveloped for the next five years, according to the city’s unofficial tally.

The city of Sturgis held a special election to vote on a referendum to stop a large municipal park and housing development from being built on the city-owned property.

Opponents succeed in blocking it during Tuesday’s election. In an unofficial tally, the city reported that 662 votes were in favor of the referendum--keeping the and undeveloped for five years, and 554 votes were for the development plan.

Previously, the city proposed hiring a developer to work on a plan for housing on the eastern edge of the Marcotte Property. There would also be biking and hiking trails to connect to established routes in Sturgis. A water park and batting cages are planned to be built near the community center. The city planned to keep the entire western section open, green space.

Beka Zerbst, Sturgis City Councilmember for Ward 2, said the development would help tourism in the region in a December Council meeting.

‘We really are seeing an interest in people from out of state all over the country wanting to move to the Black Hills. You are seeing it in surrounding communities, we are seeing it here in Sturgis,’ Zerbst said.

The city obtained the land in 2011 from the Games, Fish and Parks Department. It was formally used as a public hunting ground.

Election results will be finalized after the votes are canvassed. KOTA Territory News will have more as information becomes available.

