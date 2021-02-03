Crews respond to wildfire fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wildfire is happening near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer, which is two miles southeast of town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

The fire started around 1:06 p.m. and is estimated to be 5 to 7 acres, according to the Great Plains Fire Information. The public is asked to avoid the area while crews respond.

A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon with northwest winds gusting up to 40-45mph. There is a chance for light snow to develop later tonight, with a dusting to about an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.

We are currently on scene at a wildland fire off of Hazelrodt Cutoff, Custer. We ask that you please avoid this area. Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

