Cooking Beef with Eric - Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy recipe for a nice filling soup for a cold winter’s day or night.

In a crockpot, combine: 1 pound of stew meat, 2 cans of red enchilada sauce, 1 can cheddar cheese soup, 1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed, 1 can of whole kernel corn, drained, 1 can of beef broth and a teaspoon of dried oregano. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours or HIGH for 4 to 6 hours.

About 15 minutes before ready to serve, stir in a cup of shredded Mexican blend cheese.

When serving, top with a dollop of sour cream, more cheese and tortilla chips, if desired.

*NOTE: if you precook the stew meat before placing in the crockpot, cut the crockpot cooking time in half.

