Broncs for Breakfast event sees biggest crowd ever

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halfway through the Black Hills Stock Show and the events have been jam-packed. One of Wednesday’s main events, wasn’t any different, pulling in its largest crowd ever.

The 6th annual Broncs for Breakfast happened Wednesday morning, kicking off with biscuits, gravy, and Bloody Mary’s at 8 am before moving on to the crowd-pleaser, the bronc ride. This year, more than 50 people entered to ride, another record. From there, 32 everyday cowboys took their day-to-day skills to compete for cash and other prizes in an eight-second ride.

”These guys have so much grit and heart and they actually have their stock saddles that they ride every day on the ranch and they’re riding Burch bucking horses that are fresh off their bucking herd stock, that are young colts and they’re giving it all they have,” said Tif Robertson, a member of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo’s board of directors.

Competitors come to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo from across the country; from Kentucky to Texas to Montana.. with this year’s winner calling Colorado home.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.