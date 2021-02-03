Advertisement

An aerial view of Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Growth, something Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson are starting to see.

“As our city continues to grow, public safety resources need to continue to expand as well,” says Hedrick.

A thought that weighs on the minds of the chiefs in both RCPD and RCFD, looking toward the future, but that future might be closer than some think.

“They said by 2025 and our call volume got to be 20,000 calls that we would need our next station,” says Culberson. “Well, we’re only about 500 calls away from that 20,000 calls and it’s only 2021.”

The fire department is looking at three new possible stations around the city: the north, the east, and the southwest.

And the fire department isn’t the only one looking to grow, so is the police department.

“We are looking at utilizing the north mall substation to have more of a presence on the north side. We also are looking at options for maybe the southwest quadrant because we know the city has grown quite a bit in that area and we know that there are plans for the city to continue to grow in that area,” says Hedrick.

Nothing is set in stone yet for either department, but what we do know is that Rapid City will continue to grow.

