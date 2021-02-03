Advertisement

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, state health officials reported three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 and there are 209 new cases in the state.

The disease has claimed a total of 1,782 lives in South Dakota. The latest victims included two people in their 50s and one in their 70s.

Despite the additional cases, active cases continued to fall in the state due to additional recoveries. There are currently 2,552 active cases in the state, down 48 from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, up two to 133. However, this number is still only a quarter of the peak the state saw in November. Officials say 43% of hospital beds and 49% of ICU beds are still available.

The state processed 1,712 COVID-19 tests in its latest report. The Department of Health reported an 8.3% test-positivity rate, though officials only factor in PCR tests when determining this rate. The state has averaged a positivity rate of 8.8% over the past two weeks.

A total of 73,553 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, an increase of over 200 from Tuesday.

