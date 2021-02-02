Advertisement

Warmer for your Tuesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ridge of high pressure that is giving us the sunny skies and nice nights will be a fixture until at least mid-week. After that all bets are off. The colder air moves in and stays for a good long while.

Arctic air moves in and from northern Canada (that already sounds cold) and dives due south by the weekend. It will move in under the guise of two fronts.

The first front arrives Wednesday and will have lots of cloud cover associated with it. There will also be the chances for a rain/snow mix followed by light snow chances. The first front will level out our temperatures to something closer to normal more seasonal. Then by Friday another clipper comes into play dropping the temperatures even further and we could be looking at an inch or two overnight. Light snow and flurries stay here into Saturday.

