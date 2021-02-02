Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporally altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to "Hollyboob." (Source: KABC via CNN Newsource)
(No sound) Trespassers alter Hollywood sign