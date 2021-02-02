Advertisement

Sen. Mike Rounds meets with President Biden to hash out COVID-19 aid package

(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden met Monday night with a group of Republican senators who have proposed a slimmed-down $618 billion coronavirus aid package, about a third of what the President is seeking.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was among that group. The White House invitation came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package solely on Democratic votes.

The Republicans are proposing fewer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the President is interested in exchanging ideas about the aid package.

Senator Rounds released a statement following his meeting with the President.

“Even though President Biden and I disagree on many issues, I’m grateful for his willingness to listen to our ideas and be open to compromise,” he said.

“Everyone in today’s meeting has shared goal of eliminating COVID-19 and providing relief to families who are truly struggling. It is better to build consensus and find a bipartisan path forward, rather than a massive, partisan bill that congressional Democrats are currently proposing.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck passes by a vandalized sign meant to welcome drivers entering Pine Ridge Indian...
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Local trio time travels through #targetdresschallenge
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem raises almost $1M in 4th quarter
12 counties selected for sobriety checkpoints in February
The South Dakota Senate Chamber in Pierre. (KOTA TV)
South Dakota senate kills Oceti Sakowin schools proposal
news weather
Rapid City Fares Much Better Weather Than New York City