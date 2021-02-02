Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It all started with the creation of a Facebook page, Caring Businesses of Rapid City.

The page listed COVI19 resources, things like when a business was busy or if it had a mask mandate.

But the page didn’t sit well with some causing them to take out their frustrations on Armstrong, one of the creators of the Facebook page.

Around 90 complaints have been filed against Armstrong, some asking for her removal from office.

In response, more than 200 public comments have been filed with the city defending Armstrong’s actions.

The city council addressed the complaints during Monday night’s council meeting with attorney R. Shawn Tornow bringing up potential litigation.

“We submitted a formal notice of potential claim as is required by statute and quite honestly my office represents a number of businesses in Rapid City and individuals who have been directly harmed by actions taken by certain council members, the city as a whole,” says Tornow.

In the end, the council unanimously voted to dismiss all complaints against Armstrong.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.