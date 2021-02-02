Advertisement

AP Source: FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in suburban Fort Lauderdale in the aftermath of the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. No additional details were immediately available.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck passes by a vandalized sign meant to welcome drivers entering Pine Ridge Indian...
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Local trio time travels through #targetdresschallenge
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses
More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in South Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
The South Dakota Senate Chamber in Pierre. (KOTA TV)
South Dakota senate kills Oceti Sakowin schools proposal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene