Advertisement

Pennington County Commission encourages congressional delegation to fight for Keystone pipeline

The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation...
The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Governor Kristi Noem encouraging them to keep fighting for the Keystone XL pipeline.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a unanimous vote Tuesday despite one abstention.

The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Governor Kristi Noem encouraging them to keep fighting for the Keystone XL pipeline.

This vote comes after an executive order was signed by President Joe Biden revoking the building permit for the pipeline. Vice-Chair of the Commission Ron Rossknecht said that it’s important for the commission to take a stand on the issue.

”We’re talking $2,000,000,000 in jobs, and we’re talking about building a relationship between Canada and the United States, and I think, even on a county level, we need to support that,” Rossknecht said.

Rossknecht said that he also supports the pipeline because so much work has already been done to begin construction.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
A semi-truck passes by a vandalized sign meant to welcome drivers entering Pine Ridge Indian...
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Local trio time travels through #targetdresschallenge
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

Latest News

Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like...
Annual Ranch Rodeo saw 38 teams compete in everyday ranch life challenges
Judge-turned-lawmaker takes on South Dakota’s death penalty
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State...
Rapid City native, Air Force ROTC cadet selected for U.S. Space Force