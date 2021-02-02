Advertisement

Noem signs education bill into law to help students graduate on time amid pandemic

Amendment A awaits results
Amendment A awaits results
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill to help K-12 students graduate on time during the pandemic on Monday.

Senate Bill 46 gives South Dakota’s Secretary of Education authority to waive the required instructional hours of school during a state of emergency declared by the governor. Because schooling has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, legislators introduced this bill to ensure students aren’t restricted by

SB 46 simply amends a previous bill stating the hours could be waived if school buildings were closed during a state of emergency. However, most schools have remained open throughout South Dakota’s state of emergency declared to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In South Dakota, kindergarteners need at least 437.5 hours of instruction in a school term, first through fifth graders need at least 875 hours of instruction in a school term and sixth graders to 12th graders need a minimum of 962.5 hours of instruction in a school term. Intermissions like recess, lunch or passing time don’t count.

Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of Education, said, “We’re asking for a couple of amendments to the language. So that we can account for school buildings not necessarily having to be closed but working through very special situations to educate their kids in states of emergency.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
A semi-truck passes by a vandalized sign meant to welcome drivers entering Pine Ridge Indian...
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Local trio time travels through #targetdresschallenge
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

Latest News

A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State...
Rapid City native, Air Force ROTC cadet selected for U.S. Space Force
SPECIAL REPORT: Noem sits down with KSFY, KOTA in Pierre
SPECIAL REPORT: Noem sits down with KSFY, KOTA in Pierre
Bill limits time that young violators can be detained