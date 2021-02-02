Advertisement

House State Affairs committee hears “Convention of States” resolution

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The House State Affairs Committee heard testimony on HJR 5001, a hot button issue particularly amongst Republicans that would trigger a “Convention of States.”

According to the Convention of States website, “Article V of the U.S. Constitution gives states the power to call a Convention of States to propose amendments. It takes 34 states to call the convention and 38 to ratify any amendments that are proposed. Our convention would only allow the states to discuss amendments that, “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.”

This was not the first go around the state legislature had had with this legislation. It has been brought up a number of times in past legislative sessions.

Both proponents and opponents argued for and against the resolution, citing different works by the founding fathers.

The resolution failed six to seven. It is unlikely to return in either chamber.

Most Read

Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
A new brewery is coming to Sturgis
A semi-truck passes by a vandalized sign meant to welcome drivers entering Pine Ridge Indian...
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
Rep. Taffy Howard responds to backlash over security spending legislation
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show

Latest News

Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
Transit Mask Mandate to take effect Tuesday
Transit Mask Mandate to take effect Tuesday
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation