First COVID-19 death of February reported in South Dakota, active cases on decline

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials reported that one South Dakotan died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Active cases are continuing to trend downward.

In South Dakota, COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,779 lives in the state. The latest victim was a woman from Lawrence County in her 50s, the state said.

Tuesday’s report shows South Dakota’s seven-day average for new cases is at its lowest since August. Deaths per day have averaged about 10 over the past seven days.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 118 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but new cases continued to be outpaced by recoveries. Active cases fell by over 200 to 2,600. The number of active cases in South Dakota has declined sharply the past six weeks after peaking near 20,000 in November and early December.

Current hospitalizations rose by five to 131. Of the hospitalization total, 21 are in intensive care and 17 are on ventilators. Both those numbers are the lowest they’ve been since November.

A total of 71,522 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose, an increase of less than 200 from Monday.

