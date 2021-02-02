Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem

Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for an exclusive wide-ranging interview.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - KOTA Territory New brings you an exclusive interview with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from Pierre.

KOTA Territory New’s Jack Caudill and Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen sat down with the Republican governor to discuss what she thinks of a potential 2024 Presidential run, if President Trump should face consequences after the attack on the Capitol and more.

Watch segments of our interview with the governor on KOTA Territory throughout the night on KOTA-TV.

You can always stream KOTA Territory News at kotatv.com/livestream/.

Rewatch the interview segments here in this article after they have aired.

