Advertisement

Annual Ranch Rodeo saw 38 teams compete in everyday ranch life challenges

Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like stray gathering and roping and tying a calf.
Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like...
Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like stray gathering and roping and tying a calf.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo’s annual Ranch Rodeo kicked off this Tuesday morning with the qualifying competition happening at 10 am and the finals starting at 7:30 pm.

The Ranch Rodeo brings together teams from across the region to compete in everyday ranch life competitions. Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like stray gathering and roping and tying a calf.

”It’s a lot of contest for work these guys do at home on the ranch. It’s getting a calf caught and into a trailer, getting them caught and branded or doctored out in the pasture, they’re doing this work at home,” said Silvia Christen, the Black Hills Stock Show sponsorship coordinator. “And so, it’s kind of fun to bring them to town to give them a chance to be out here in a big arena, with a spotlight and the cameras, and just have some fun friendly competition.”

After a few years of trying, one team came back this year and made it to the final 12.

”Well, we’ve been coming for several years now and we’ve always been right on the bubble,” said Cheyenne Seymour, a ranch rodeo finalist. “And haven’t quite got to the short round so this year we had a really good team and it paid off for us.”

The quickest times got teams like Seymour’s into the finals where they could win over $21,000 in cash and prizes.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
A semi-truck passes by a vandalized sign meant to welcome drivers entering Pine Ridge Indian...
‘That’s a deep wound:’ 3 signs vandalized on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
RCPD sees rise in stolen vehicles, burglaries with out-of-town crowd for Stock Show
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Local trio time travels through #targetdresschallenge
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

Latest News

The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation...
Pennington County Commission encourages congressional delegation to fight for Keystone pipeline
Judge-turned-lawmaker takes on South Dakota’s death penalty
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State...
Rapid City native, Air Force ROTC cadet selected for U.S. Space Force