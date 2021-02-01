Advertisement

More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in South Dakota

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday as more than 100,000 vaccines.

The state has administered 101,048 COVID-19 vaccines so far, which is an increase of 1,488 from Sunday. Officials say 71,362 South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while nearly 30,000 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

Additionally, the Department of Health reported a total of 108,315 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, only 2,828 of those cases are active, the lowest number since September.

There were no new deaths reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 1,778. Over the weekend, 10 deaths were reported.

Officials say 126 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the disease. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 11.4% of the state’s ICU beds.

