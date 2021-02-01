Sen. Mike Rounds responds to Biden’s ‘Buy American’ plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senator Mike Rounds is responding to an executive order from President Joe Biden aimed at strengthening so-called “Buy American” rules.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would increase purchases of American-made products by the federal government. Senator Mike Rounds took to Twitter to express enthusiasm for the order -- with hopes that more is done to address Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling of Beef products.

This effort has failed in the past because of World Trade Organization violations. Rounds said that he’d like to see the U.S. negotiate with other countries to ensure Americans know where their beef is coming from.

“In the past, we’ve always just done it by mandating to our own organizations and not to other countries,” Rounds said. “This would, basically put into our trade agreements that Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling is okay and accepted.”

Senator Rounds has advocated for banning “Product of the USA” labels on beef that was processed outside of the U.S. He has said that this practice is detrimental to local beef producers.

However, the president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Eric Jennings said that the manufacturing of beef in different countries enables a higher value of U-S cattle.

“It’s not a matter of, we’re importing meant, and that’s taking away American jobs, it’s a matter of we’re importing meat and we’re adding value to our cattle,” Jennings said.

Jennings says he supports voluntary country of origin labeling and hopes that any future labeling legislation doesn’t put the U-S at risk of a fine from the WHO.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.