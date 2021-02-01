Make Sunday’s DIY Perfume

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scents can trigger strong memories, which is why aromatherapy can be so effective.

When you’re on the go, having a perfume roller in your bag can come in handy.

This is a homemade essential oil roll-on perfume, I call it my Bright and Bold uplifting blend because it’s invigorating with citrus as the focal point.

What you need:

5 drops bergamot essential oil, 5 drops orange essential oil, 5 drops grapefruit essential oil, jojoba oil, perfume roller, and a small funnel.

Instructions:

1. Using the funnel, add all 15 drops of your essential oils to the perfume roller bottle.

2. Fill the rest of the bottle with your carrier oil, I chose jojoba but sweet almond oil is also popular for perfumes.

3. Connect the roller piece and screw on the lid.

4. Turn the bottle upside down a couple of times to mix the blend, and now it’s ready to use.

To apply, you can roll it on your wrists, your neck, or behind your ears.

Keep in mind amber glass can protect the essential oils from harmful UV light.

