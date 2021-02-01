Advertisement

Make Sunday’s DIY Perfume

By Sunday Miller
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scents can trigger strong memories, which is why aromatherapy can be so effective.

When you’re on the go, having a perfume roller in your bag can come in handy.

This is a homemade essential oil roll-on perfume, I call it my Bright and Bold uplifting blend because it’s invigorating with citrus as the focal point.

What you need:

5 drops bergamot essential oil, 5 drops orange essential oil, 5 drops grapefruit essential oil, jojoba oil, perfume roller, and a small funnel.

Instructions:

1. Using the funnel, add all 15 drops of your essential oils to the perfume roller bottle.

2. Fill the rest of the bottle with your carrier oil, I chose jojoba but sweet almond oil is also popular for perfumes.

3. Connect the roller piece and screw on the lid.

4. Turn the bottle upside down a couple of times to mix the blend, and now it’s ready to use.

To apply, you can roll it on your wrists, your neck, or behind your ears.

Keep in mind amber glass can protect the essential oils from harmful UV light.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
A new brewery is coming to Sturgis
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
Rep. Taffy Howard responds to backlash over security spending legislation
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses
A re-upping of the airport is something that occurs every 20 years to identify how the airport...
Rapid City Regional Airport plans to expand as community continues to grow
Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural...
Rep. Johnson responds to Biden Keystone XL executive action

Latest News

Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Local trio time travels through #targetdresschallenge
Sales taxes were more than double than budgeted.
Lead sales tax revenue much higher than expected
If passed, trespassing and eavesdropping policies would be solidified.
Drone legislation being discussed in Pierre
Johnson fears economic impacts by delay.
Rep. Johnson responds to Keystone XL delay