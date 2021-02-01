Long time tradeshow vendor, Sam Seymour, is ‘a landmark of the stock show’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Stock Show is one of South Dakota’s largest events, bringing cowboys to Rapid City from across the country and world for over a week of livestock, horse, and rodeo events. But it’s not just the cowboys and ranchers, more than 300 vendors also mark this week on their calendars.

For the last 30 years, one vendor has made a big impact on the stock show, some even calling him a legend.

Since 1989, one vendor has made it a point to spend a week out of his year at the Black Hills Stock Show. Not only to promote his business but also to be a smiling face and open ear.

“We do Dakota Fest and state fair but this, it seems like there’s more cowboys that come here and that’s who we need,” said Sam Seymour with Seymour Cattle Care. “That’s one thing I do enjoy about coming here is I talk to real cowboys that’s been there and did it. They’re not Wall Drug cowboys.”

Sam Seymour spends his stock show days selling livestock handling equipment, but more importantly, getting to know everyone who walks by.

“Of course, I’m here to sell but I also like to BS,” said Seymour.

For Dru Tosel, Seymour made quite the impact, building up a friendship and even convincing him to spend more time at the stock show.

“He’s real people,” said Tosel, a close friend of Seymour’s. “He’s an honest man. He treats everybody equally and he’s got a smile, he’s got a story. He’s just a great guy to be around.”

Seymour has made an impact on the hundreds of people who make their way through the trade show each day. Over the years he’s welcomed John Thune and Mike Rounds, as well as make sure the Nation Anthem is sung every morning before the trade show begins.

“Sam’s 78 years old, he’s been here a long time,” said Tosel. “People love him. He’s a landmark of the stock show.”

“I’ve always said, if I quite selling equipment, I think maybe I’ll just rent a spot, bring some easy chairs and have some of them old-timers come in and tell me more stories,” said Seymour.

