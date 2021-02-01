Advertisement

Bill to recognize Juneteenth as working holiday in SD passes in Senate

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill to designate Juneteenth as an unpaid working holiday passed in the South Dakota Senate Monday.

In a 26-8 vote, senators OK’d Juneteenth as a working holiday in South Dakota. June 19 marks the day when slaves in Texas learned from units of the U.S. military that the Civil Was over in 1865, slavery in the United States had been abolished and slaves were free.

Senator Jim Bolin, R-Canton, introduced Senate Bill 71. The bill follows Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2020 proclamation of June 19 as Juneteenth Day.

It’s now in the hands of the House and is scheduled for a second committee hearing.

